NCDRC directs Maruti Suzuki to pay customer Rs 1 lakh for misleading fuel efficiency claims

New Delhi, Jan 26 The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has directed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to pay Rs 1 lakh in compensation to a customer for providing misleading information about the fuel efficiency of his purchased car.

The NCDRC, led by Dr Inder Jit Singh, declared the car manufacturer's advertisement from October 20, 2004, as misleading, saying that issuance of such advertisement amounts to "unfair trade practice" on the part of the manufacturer and dealer.

Rajiv Sharma, who purchased the car in 2004 based on promises of a fuel economy ranging from 16-18 km per litre, filed a complaint when he discovered the actual mileage to be significantly lower at 10.2 kilometers per litre.

Seeking redress, he initially approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, which partially granted his request, awarding him Rs 1 lakh in compensation.

Despite Maruti Suzuki's appeal to the State Commission, the decision remained in Sharma's favour. The case proceeded to the NCDRC, where Dr Singh upheld the previous rulings, concluding that the advertised mileage claims were misleading and violated consumer rights.

Moreover, DD Motors, the dealership involved, failed to appear in court, leading to the case proceeding against them ex parte. Now, Maruti Suzuki has been ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to Sharma, as the commission reaffirmed the significance of transparent and accurate information in the automotive industry.

