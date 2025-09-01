NCERT a change leader in teaching, learning: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Sep 1 Calling NCERT a change leader, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday that developing students' creative thinking skills is key to building Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressed the 65th Foundation Day of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Pradhan said the organisation can play a key role of igniting young minds as a change leader through a reform-oriented and tech-driven approach.

He expressed confidence that NCERT would drive educational reforms, bring a paradigm shift in teaching and learning, and play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Pradhan also launched a host of initiatives including Diksha 2.0 at the event and also released a book on the life and contribution of 100 great personalities of Odisha — ‘Utkal Jananinkara Sujogya Santana’.

Extending his best wishes to NCERT, Pradhan described it as an iconic institution at the heart of India’s educational system.

He said that NCERT has been a pillar of the nation’s educational landscape, shaping the destinies of generations of students with unparalleled commitment and dedication.

Calling NCERT not just an institution but a ‘Gyan-Kumbh’, he highlighted its immense contribution to nation-building through education since its inception.

He urged NCERT to embrace its role as a change leader by adopting a new avatar — reform-oriented, tech-driven, and focused on global best practices.

The Minister underlined that building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 would be possible only if students were encouraged to develop critical and creative thinking skills.

He urged NCERT to promote multilingualism to foster critical thinking in the Amrit Peedhi and to work towards transforming knowledge into competency.

Highlighting the government’s focus on technology-driven learning, Pradhan spoke about DIKSHA 2.0, the upgraded digital platform that is fully responsive and compatible with multiple devices.

It offers structured lessons, adaptive assessments, and AI-powered tools like Read Aloud and translation of text files in 12 Indian languages.

He also shared first-hand feedback from students who have benefitted from DIKSHA, noting how the platform is facilitating learner-specific education and empowering teachers and students alike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor