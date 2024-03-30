NCP leader Nawab Malik hospitalised

Mumbai, March 30 Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Nawab Malik has been hospitalised in the Mumabi's City Hospital after he complained about breathing problems on Saturday.

His daughter and party spokesperson confirmed that Malik was taken to the hospital and has been kept under medical observation.

Malik is currently on medical bail in connection with the money laundering case.

