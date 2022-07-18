NCP MLA votes for Droupadi Murmu in Presidential polling

Gujarat NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja said he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Also, SBSP chief OP Rajbhar amid Presidential polling said "The route towards Delhi goes via Lucknow. Droupadi Murmu is winning the polls with a massive number of votes."

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.