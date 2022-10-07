NCP receives Rs 57.90cr as donation during year 2021-22

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has received Rs 57.90 crore as donations during the year 2021-22.

Contribution report of the NCP submitted to the Election Commission disclosed that a total of Rs 57,90,50,001 was received through 245 donations.

The report also disclosed that most of the donations were from Maharashtra.

Representation of the People Act says that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the political party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

The Election Commission recently wrote a letter to the Union Law Ministry recommending various amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the EC.

The sources said that the Commission has proposed lowering the threshold limit for cash donations made to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

In case the proposal gets approved, all donations above Rs 2,000 will be part of the contribution report which is submitted to the Commission.

A recent contribution report by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand disclosed that the party received only Rs 1 lakh during the year 2021-22.

JMM is not the only party which has recorded minimum contributions in the excess of Rs 20,000.

Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during the financial year 2021-22.

