NCP-SP names five LS nominees, fields Ajit Pawar loyalist from Ahmednagar

Mumbai, March 30 The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday announced its first list of five Lok Sabha nominees from Maharashtra, including its Working President Supriya Sule.

The eye-grabber nominee from the prestigious Ahmednagar constituency is Nilesh Lanke -- a loyalist of the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit A. Pawar -- who quit as an MLA on Saturday morning.

The other highlight is doctor-turned-actor-turned-politician Amol R. Kolhe from Shirur, while Bhaskar Bhagare will fight from Dindori and Amar Kale from Wardha.

NCP (SP)’s Sule will engage in a powerful battle of prestige to retain the Baramati seat from her ‘bhabi’ Sunetra - the wife of Ajit Pawar - who is nominated by the rival NCP from Baramati.

With this, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has so far announced candidates in 34 out of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

