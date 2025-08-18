NCP (SP) targets Maha minister over Rs 5,000 cr scam in Navi Mumbai’s CIDCO land; demands his resignation

Mumbai, Aug 18 NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar on Monday alleged that the social justice minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat is involved in a corruption worth Rs 5,000 crore as during his tenure as the chairman of state undertaking City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) gave 15 acre of land to one Bivalkar family in Navi Mumbai and betrayed the local landowners.

He has demanded Minister Sirsat’s resignation and appealed to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to form a special task force headed by a retired judge to probe this scam.

Sirsat held the post of CIDCO chairman during the tenure of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rohit Pawar’s move to target the minister Sirsat comes days after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared a video of of the latter purportedly showing him in possession of a big bag full of cash at his home, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take a note of it.

“The Bivalkar family’s proposal was rejected for years on account of every law, rule and judgment. But in the first meeting after becoming the CIDCO chairman, Sanjay Shirsat set aside all the rules and decided to give the 15 acres of land to the Bivalkar family. The market value of this land is about Rs 5,000 crore, and CIDCO could have built about 10,000 houses for the poor on this land,” said Rohit Pawar.

Vijay Singhal, vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO and Minister Shirsat did not reply despite attempts to reach them over the phone and message.

According to Rohit Pawar, the story dates back to the British era when the Bivalkar family was awarded more than 4,000 acres of land for helping the British against the Maratha Empire in 15 villages of the present-day Roha, Panvel, Alibaug, Uran tehsils.

“

Following the scheme for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of CIDCO, the family applied in 1993 for benefits under the 12.5 per cent scheme, as 150 acres of land with collector and court of wards was acquired by CIDCO. In 1994, CIDCO rejected this application. In 1995, 2010, and 2023, CIDCO rejected the application, said Rohit Pawar.

“Despite CIDCO reports against giving 12.5 per cent land to the family, Sanjay Shirsat cleared the file in his first meeting as CIDCO chairman, whereby giving 61,000 square meters of land with a market value of Rs 5000 crore and a tripartite agreement on 8000 square meters of land has already been signed,” Rohit Pawar alleged.

Meanwhile, the NCP (SP) will hold a protest led by the party’s state unit chief, Shashikant Shinde, on Wednesday at the CIDCO office.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor