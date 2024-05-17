NCP state chief visited Nashik hotel where Sharad Pawar stayed, claims NCP(SP) leader

Mumbai, May 17 A senior leader on Friday claimed that the rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state chief had allegedly visited a hotel in Nashik in Maharashtra where several NCP(SP) bigwigs were staying.

NCP(SP)’s former Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons that recently the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s state President Sunil Tatkare had gone to the same hotel in Nashik where NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar and state President Jayant Patil were staying during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

“Tatkare had gone to the hotel… We don’t know why. He even met some of our party activists. He has not contacted me or any other leaders in the NCP (SP),” Deshmukh said, without elaborating when or in which hotel.

Nashik will be voting on May 20 and another local NCP strongman and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal -- who was angling for an LS ticket -- is now reportedly miffed with the party leadership.

To a question, he dismissively said even if Tatkare approaches the NCP(SP), he will not be entertained in any manner, nor will be given a re-entry to the NCP (SP) -- ending political speculation on a possible change of equations post-LS results.

After the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar split in July 2023, Tatkare threw his lot with the Ajit Pawar faction.

A sitting MP from Raigad Lok Sabha seat, Tatkare is the MahaYuti-NCP united candidate there for the ongoing Parliament elections, pitted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi-Shiv Sena (UBT) combine nominee Anant Geete.

Raigad was among the 11 Lok Sabha constituencies which completed the polling on May 7, while the fifth, biggest and final phase of LS polling shall be held on May 20 for 13 seats, including 10 in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

