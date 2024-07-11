NCP to contest Assembly elections in J&K, starts preparations

Mumbai, July 11 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar will contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and has already started the poll preparations.

The party General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastava will soon visit J&K and discuss the party's poll strategy.

Jammu and Kashmir NCP State President Tariq Rasool said that the party proposes to empower grassroots workers.

“During his visit, Shrivastava will personally meet and discuss with the district officials, workers and especially the booth in-charges. These meetings will strengthen our organisational structure ahead of assembly elections,” he added.

He said that the party General Secretary will visit Jammu and Kashmir from July 12 to July 19 to cover eight districts and around 37 constituencies.

Shrivastava said his visit is to gear up poll preparations and engage the party workers in implementing the party's poll strategy.

NCP’s move is crucial as the party has seven legislators in Nagaland and it won three seats in the recently held assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

