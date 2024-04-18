NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products

New Delhi, April 18 The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) to take a "comprehensive review" of the sugar content in Nestle's baby food products, after a report showed violation of health guidelines.

The report, by Swiss organisation Public Eye and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN), revealed that baby-food brands sold by global giant Nestle in India contain high levels of added sugar, unlike the same products in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and other developed nations.

"In light of these concerns it is requested that FSSAI undertake a comprehensive review of the sugar content in baby food products manufactured and marketed by Nestle and other companies," said NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo, in the letter to the food regulator, seen by IANS.

The Commission said it has "taken cognisance" of the report and that the added sugar content could potentially harm the health of infants and young children.

"Given the vulnerability of this population group and their unique nutritional needs, it is imperative that baby food meets strict standards for nutritional quality and safety," said the letter addressed to FSSAI Chief G. Kamala Vardhan Rao.

Requested the food regulator to check whether Nestle's products are certified by it, it also asked the FSSAI to provide the Commission with "Standard Guidelines for Infant food products" and to share the list of baby food product companies and products registered with the food regulator.

The Commission has asked FSSAI to "inquire and furnish information within 7 days".

Meanwhile, Nestle has said that it has reduced added sugars by up to 30 per cent in the past five years and that it never compromises on the nutritional quality of its products.

