NCPCR chief says adequate care not given to Dumka victim

Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo will travel to Dumka to investigate the abscence of due diligence in handling the Dumka incident where a girl was set ablaze.

"We'll go there, meet doctors & family members of the child. We'll investigate the whole matter & convey it in our report...According to service rules, stern action will be taken against people who deprived the child of her rights," Kanoongo told ANI

A minor girl was set ablaze by accused Shahrukh on August 23. After struggling for 5 days she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. Shahrukh along with an accomplice has been arrested.

Kanoonngo added, "I spoke to the child's father over call. Police did not do proper hearing, proper treatment was not given to her. If a child dies due to lack of treatment, it is gross negligence of the administration & govt. We'll collect facts on it & ensure action is taken"

"Police concealed many things, quoted wrong age of victim for which the girl child did not get benefits of Juvenile Justice Act. It's criminal negligence. POCSO sections weren't invoked. Yesterday on Child Welfare Committee's demand they invoked it," Priyank Kanoongo told ANI.

The incident became a national issue after the victim's last statement went viral in which she said, "I want him to suffer like I am suffering."

After severe protests, section 144 was imposed in Dumka. Jharkhand government constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under supervision of an SP to investigate the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

