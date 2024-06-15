NCPCR chief urges MP govt to send madrasa-going Hindu students to regular schools

Bhopal, June 14 National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanungo on Friday urged the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government to ensure that Hindu students in the state are not sent to madrasas and that they receive education at regular schools.

Interacting with the media, Kanungo said the madrasas -- where Islamic studies are imparted -- are not included under the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

He said the NCPCR was told that at least 9,714 Hindu students were studying in the 1,755 registered madrasas in Madhya Pradesh.

Kanungo said that most of the madrasas lack basic amenities, standard infrastructure, and a lack proper security arrangements.

He also said that as per the information available with the NCPCR, the teachers in the madrasas don't have the required degrees like B.Ed.

Taking objection to Hindu students being sent to madrasas, Kanungo said: "I request the Madhya Pradesh government to take immediate measures on this matter."

