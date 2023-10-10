NCP’s 100 days in power: Ajit Pawar invokes icons, promises to solve issues

Mumbai, Oct 10 The breakaway Nationalist Congress Party President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar marked his faction’s 100 days in power with an open letter, invoking icons and resolving to work for solving the problems of the masses, here on Tuesday.

A group led by Ajit Pawar joined the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance on July 2, and has completed 100 days today in the MahaYuti government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that employment, economic empowerment of all social strata, education, health, effective implementation of public welfare schemes are the state government’s objectives and the NCP will “work more vigorously on these through power”.

Ajit Pawar also invoked icons like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology and Y.B. Chavan’s dedication to public welfare, as his guiding principle in public life.

Ostensibly justifying his moves to break off from the NCP founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said that at various times in the state’s political history, many big leaders have taken critical decisions depending on the prevalent political and social situation.

Getting inspired by the legendary leaders of the past and adhering to the late Y.B. Chavan’s motto of supporting the masses through power and accountability to the people, Ajit Pawar said that fast-paced, people-centric development has been undertaken for public welfare in the state.

Referring to criticism, Ajit Pawar said it’s a part of any political leader’s life and he always appreciated ‘constructive criticism’, but made it clear that he abhorred criticism just for the sake of politics.

“I am a political worker who believes in positive, developmental politics… My aim is to take up public oriented work and bring positive changes in peoples’ lives through service,” said Ajit Pawar.

He expressed his commitment to work for the interests of the farmers, youth, women and other social groups, and to forge ahead on the same path as he had been doing for the past 100 days in office

