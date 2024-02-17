NCP's Symbol Change Won't Halt Party Operations: Sharad Pawar

Don't worry too much about the sign. Till date we have contested elections 14 times. Among them, the five election symbols were a pair of bullocks, a cow and a calf, a spinning wheel, a hand claw and a clock. But it never happens that removing the symbol means that the organization will cease to exist. I believe that the contact with the common man should be continuously increased, and we should think about what we can offer to him. Therefore, senior leader Sharad Pawar expressed his belief that there will not be many problems while moving anew.

At his residence Govind Bagh in Baramati, some activists from Malshiras taluka joined Sharad Pawar's group. Pawar was speaking at this time. He added, who founded the party. It was the first time in the country that the party was withdrawn from him. But this has happened for the first time in the name of NCP, but the organization does not cease to exist because the symbol or the party is gone. An organization does not cease to exist because the symbol or party is gone. Senior leader Sharad Pawar explained that he will build organizations in the state with renewed vigor.

In the past, there have been many incidents related to the party in the country, taking away the party of the person who founded the party is not considered according to the law, that is why we have gone to the Supreme Court. At this time, Pawar expressed the hope that it will get a proper result.

