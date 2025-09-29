NCP(SP), Cong demand special Assembly session on flood fury, financial package for farmers

Mumbai, Sep 29 Amid havoc wreaked by the heavy rain and floods in Marathwada and many places in the rest of Maharashtra, the NCP(SP) and Congress on Monday, in an appeal to the Governor, demanded that a special three-day session of the state legislature be convened to discuss the damage and financial package needed urgently to help the farmers.

NCP(SP) legislator and former Minister Jayant Patil said, “The government must hold a special session as farmers, livestock, homes and public life have all been devastated. However, no necessary assistance is visible from the government. The issues of farmers and citizens should be heard, there should be an in-depth discussion on compensation and relief packages, and a substantial decision for assistance should be made.”

He also demanded the financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per acre to be given to the farmers on a priority basis.

Further, Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, in a letter to the Governor, has appealed to him to convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature as the excessive rainfall and floods have destroyed crops, washed away livestock, collapsed houses, and disrupted electricity supply. “Therefore, to provide immediate relief to the farmers and others, the government should hold a discussion and announce financial aid during the special session of the state legislature. The government should declare without any delay a wet drought, provide a complete loan waiver for farmers and offer blanket assistance to affected farmers and citizens,” he said.

Wadettiwar said that an extremely serious situation has arisen out of the heavy rain and floods that have hit several parts of Maharashtra, including Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra.

“This unprecedented natural disaster has put farmers and the common people in complete distress and has caused irreparable losses. Standing crops on an area of more than 4 lakh hectares in the state have been completely destroyed. In many places, farmlands have been washed away (eroded), due to which the life's work of farmers has been wasted. It is not possible to get even 5 per cent of the production this season. Many animals were washed away, houses collapsed, and, unfortunately, there was also loss of life in the flood situation,” he added.

He further stated that power supply has been disrupted in many places due to the collapse of electricity poles and wires. Transport and communication systems have been completely disrupted due to the collapse of important roads connecting villages and cities. Contaminated drinking water has created a serious public health problem. It is imperative to take immediate, concrete policy decisions to pull the state out of this serious crisis. A wet drought should be declared in the state immediately and a comprehensive, substantial financial assistance and rehabilitation package should be announced for the affected farmers, workers and common citizens,” he added.

“This is the right time to fulfil our promise of loan waiver for all affected farmers. Also, immediate compensation should be provided after proper valuation of crops and property,” he said.

