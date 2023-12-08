NCRB report on atrocities against Dalits, tribals expose BJP-RSS's conspiratorial agenda to divide society: Kharge

New Delhi, Dec 8 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at the government over crimes against Dalits, SC, ST communities saying that it exposes the BJP-RSS's conspiratorial agenda to divide the society.

In a post on X, Kharge said: "According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, it is the BJP's black letter to make the life's of SC, ST communities unsafe. Injustice, atrocities and oppression have been BJP's conspiratorial agenda for a decade to divide the society."

"The regular atrocities on Dalits and tribals exposes the BJP-RSS's hypocrisy of its 'sabka saath'," Kharge said attaching the graphics of the NCRB report.

In the graphics he posted that as compared to 2013 there has been an increase of 46.11 per cent crime against Dalit communities while there has been an increase of 48.15 per cent growth in crime against Tribal communities.

The Congress has been critical of the government over the crime against Dalits, tribals, SC and ST communities in India.

