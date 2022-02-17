NCW asks police to take action against alleged molestation of Anganwadi workers by AAP cadre in Delhi

Taking cognizance of the alleged molestation of Anganwadi workers by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in the national capital, National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Delhi Police to look into the matter and register an FIR against the culprits.

In an official statement issued by NCW on Thursday, the commission informed that it has come across a media report wherein, it is has been alleged that Anganwadi workers protesting outside the AAP office in Delhi's Johripur were molested by the party workers.

As per the statement, it has also been reported that the clothes of some women were torn by the party supporters.

"The Commission is dismayed and concerned for the safety and security of the protesting Anganwadi women and condemns the manhandling of women by AAP workers. Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Commissioner of Police, Delhi to look into the matter and register FIR against the responsible culprits if found to be guilty. A copy of the letter has also been sent to DCP (Vigilance)," read the statement.

"The action taken in the matter must be intimated to the Commission within seven days," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

