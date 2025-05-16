NCW chief launches gender sensitivity programme for college students

Meerut, May 16 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday launched a programme to promote gender sensitivity and raise awareness on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) among college students.

In her address at the event, NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar said: “Our nation has always empowered women, and today, our daughters are breaking barriers by flying fighter jets, taking on combat roles in the armed forces, and excelling in Science, Technology, and Space. It is a powerful statement that India is progressing toward its goals with full strength.”

The Campus Calling programme was launched in collaboration with Yuvamanthan — India’s largest youth development platform — Swami Vivekanand Subharti University (SVSU), Meerut.

The initiative also addressed cyber crimes impacting students.

Rahatkar emphasised the pivotal role of youth in building a gender-sensitive society.

“Today, we see Indian youth leading some of the world’s largest companies. The world admires the potential of Indian youth. We are in the midst of a 25-year ‘Golden Period’ — the ‘Amrit Kaal’ — and I am confident that the dreams of a developed India will be realised through our youth power,” she said.

She said, “As Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha once said, youth should constantly experiment, as innovation stems from young hands.”

Also present at the event was Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, who reinforced the message of equality and empowerment. Major General (Dr.) G.K. Thapliyal, Vice Chancellor, SVSU, emphasized the need for educational institutions to nurture a culture of dignity and safety beyond academics.

The Campus Calling programme aims to reach over 1,000 universities and colleges across the country, making it one of the most extensive youth-centric initiatives undertaken by NCW.

The programme seeks to equip students with the knowledge and skills to combat gender-based discrimination, harassment, and cyber crimes effectively.

