NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar in Diu for interaction with fisherwomen

Diu, Sep 11 Interactions with fisherwomen on nutrition and discussions with other members of the fishing community were lined up for National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday as she visited Diu for a four-day engagement, an official said.

“I will engage in discussions with the sisters of the fishing community, address the 'Nari Tu Narayani' women’s conference, and participate in a dialogue related to Nutrition Month,” she said in a post on X, ahead of the events at Vanakbara Jetty and Fishermen Shed, Ghoghla.

During the Chairperson’s stay in Diu, the NCW will also set to organise a three-day capacity-building programme titled “Catalysts for Change: Gender Inclusive Governance Program” for IAS and IPS officers from September 12 to 14.

Senior officers from 20 states will participate in the programme, said the Commission in a statement.

This initiative reflects NCW’s commitment to strengthening gender-inclusive governance by equipping senior administrators with the tools and sensitivity required to integrate women’s empowerment into governance systems, it said.

This will be the third edition of the programme, which was earlier organised in Thiruvananthapuram and Goa.

An NCW statement said that Rahatkar on Friday is scheduled to attend a programme regarding “Poshan Mah” at Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health and Wellness Centre, Gomtimala, Vanakbara, Diu.

Earlier, the Chairperson, in a post on X, said the NCW is continuously working for the safety, sensitivity, and empowerment of women.

She said YASHODA AI, National Commission for Women at Your Doorstep, Campus Calling, 'Tere Mere Sapne', Digital Shakti, and She is a Changemaker are some of the initiatives through which the Commission is ensuring awareness, protection, and leadership development at every level.

In a separate post, the Rahatkar highlighted the achievements of a girl from Maharashtra in the field of sports.

Fourteen-year-old Vasundhara Nangre from the small town of Kalamb in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has carved out a distinct identity in squash despite numerous constraints, said the NCW Chairperson.

“She hails from an area where most people are engaged in farming or small jobs. Today, she is India's number-1 squash player in the under-15 category. Due to her schoolteacher father's limited income, joining an academy or daily travel was not feasible, but the challenging circumstances only strengthened her resolve,” said Rahatkar.

