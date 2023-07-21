NCW expresses concern over lack of response from Manipur authorities

New Delhi, July 21 The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday expressed concerns about the lack of response from authorities in Manipur regarding incidents of violence against women.

She said that despite reports claiming otherwise, the commission did not receive any complaint about the incident of two women being paraded naked on May 4, which came to light through a video that surfaced online on July 19.

Sharma said that she had proactively reached out to the authorities in Manipur three times in the past three months to address other complaints related to women’s issues. Unfortunately, there was no response from them in these instances.

“On 23rd May 2023, the Commission received complaints from a group in Manipur. These were forwarded and DO letter was written to Manipur CS and DGP for action by NCW Chairperson. Additionally, DO letter was sent On 19.06.2023, to CS for necessary action,” the NCW also said in a tweet on Friday.

The NCW chief said that the commission had to verify the authenticity of the complaints, some of which were not even from Manipur or India.

“Nevertheless, after the video of the appalling incident came to their attention, they took suo motu cognizance and sought explanations from the authorities,” she said.

NCW on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of Manipur viral video in which two women can be seen being paraded naked by a mob of men, and issued notice to Twitter.

