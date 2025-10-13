NCW has called for fair probe in Durgapur rape case: Odisha Dy CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday spoke with the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on the shameful incident of the gangrape of an Odia medical student in Durgapur of West Bengal on Friday.

Parida wrote on her X handle that the NCW, based on the report of its fact-finding team, has recommended several measures to ensure a fair investigation into the heinous incident of gangrape of the innocent medical student hailing from the Jaleswar area of Balasore district in Odisha.

“Spoke with NCW Chairperson Smt. @VijayaRahatkar, who has taken serious cognisance of the heinous gang rape of an #Odia medical student at a medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal. The @NCWIndia has deputed a fact-finding team and, based on its findings and observations, has issued strong recommendations to the State Government of West Bengal, calling for a fair investigation and prosecution, safety of the victim, quality medical care, academic relief, a comprehensive security audit, and strict institutional accountability,” wrote the Deputy Chief Minister.

The women's wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday evening held a protest in Bhubaneswar and burnt the effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the brutal gangrape of an Odia medical student.

Reacting during the protest, the BJP Mahila Morcha President Aishwarya Biswal said, “It is extremely shameful that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman herself, has shown no sympathy for the Odia girl who was brutally assaulted in Durgapur.

“Her insensitive remarks and silence over such a horrific incident reflect a complete lack of respect towards women. Violence against women in West Bengal has been rising continuously, and the state government has failed to protect its daughters. The BJP Mahila Morcha strongly condemns this incident and demands strict punishment for the culprits.”

The congress-affiliated Nari Nyay Vahini workers also held a protest here on Monday, demanding justice for the Odia medical student.

According to reports, the victim, a second-year medical student of a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur of West Bengal, had gone outside the college campus with a male friend for dinner last Friday night when a group of young men on motorcycles began stalking them and making objectionable remarks at them.

The accused men allegedly chased away the male friend, dragged the medical student to a forested area behind the campus, and gang-raped her.

The West Bengal police have so far arrested five accused persons involved in the heinous act. The three-member team of Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW), led by chairperson Sovana Mohanty, on Monday met the victim at the hospital in Durgapur and enquired about her health condition.

