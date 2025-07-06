NCW organises AI training programme for women in Jodhpur

New Delhi, July 6 The National Commission for Women (NCW) organised an AI training programme in Jodhpur in which hundreds of women participants took part, an official said on Sunday.

"The objective of Yashoda AI is to digitally empower women," said an official in a post on the social media platform X.

Yashoda AI, also known as "Your AI SAKHI for Shaping Horizons with Digital Awareness," is a nationwide campaign by the NCW that empowers women, particularly those in rural and semi-urban areas, with digital and AI literacy, cybersecurity skills, and digital safety.

According to the NCW, the programme focuses on providing training in local languages to ensure accessibility and promote women's participation in a technology-driven future.

Earlier on Saturday, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar held a meeting with administrative and police officials of eight districts of the Jodhpur division and officials from various departments to review the progress of women and child rights, laws, and schemes.

She said in a post on X that some important topics discussed in the meeting included a review of more than 10 schemes related to women.

She said the discussion emphasised on making schemes like 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', 'Standup India', Lakhpati Didi, Maternal Health Scheme, eliminating female dropouts in education, skill development, self-help groups, women entrepreneurship, digital education, and services, more effective.

The NCW chairperson also highlighted delays in police reports – leading to delays in grievance redressal.

The need for an updated database of all police officers and helpline officials, to ensure effective communication and coordination, was also highlighted, she said.

Emphasis was also laid on awareness programmes on various topics, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) enacted to protect children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography, she said.

Effective implementation of 'One Stop Centre' - intended to support women affected by violence - and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were also taken up for discussion, said Rahatkar.

She said the officials were sensitised to ensure the benefits of Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana reach the last mile with the cooperation of public representatives.

She said protection officers and local committees should work in coordination with the police administration.

The officials were also asked to initiate Pre-Marital Communication Centres, review cases related to heinous crimes against women, such as dowry, rape, and cybercrime and strengthen women's police stations.

The need to appoint trained counsellors and arrangement of proper infrastructure was also stressed, she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor