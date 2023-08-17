NCW seeks report on stripping of Dalit woman in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 17 The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned an attack on a Dalit woman by a couple in Andhra Pradesh and has sought a report from the police chief.

The Commission stated that it is deeply disturbed by the distressing incident.

On August 15 in Prakasam district, a 28-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly attacked with knives, stripped, and subjected to degrading caste slurs after being abducted by a couple.

“Such heinous acts have no place in our society. NCW vehemently condemns this incident and expects a detailed action taken report within five days from the DGP of the state,” the NCW tweeted.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and stripped by a couple, who also tried to set her on fire. The couple was angry as the woman’s brother had eloped and married their daughter.

The woman was assaulted at Botlapalem village. The police have arrested Gangireddy Brahma Reddy (52) and his wife Pullamma (48) for the attack on the woman, who have been sent to judicial custody.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault on woman to outrage her modesty), 354 (B) (disrobing a woman), 367 (abduction), 324 (attacking with lethal weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 read with 34 (criminal intimidation), besides various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, Brahma Reddy and his wife developed a grudge against the Dalit woman’s family after her younger brother eloped with their daughter and got married on March 2 this year.

Brahma Reddy had lodged a complaint with the Darsi police that his daughter had gone missing. However, their daughter had approached the police the same day and sought protection from her parents, saying that she wanted to live with her husband.

--IANS

