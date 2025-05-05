NCW takes cognisance of plea by women who lost spouse, son in Murshidabad violence

Kolkata, May 5 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday said that it has taken urgent cognisance of a plea from the widows of Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, the father and the son killed at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal last month following communal violence and riot-like situation over protests against Waqf (Amendment) Act.

According to a statement by the NCW on Monday, the letter sent by the widows to Commission chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar was not merely a complaint but a desperate cry for justice, written by two grieving women forced into hiding, haunted by loss, and terrified of the very system meant to protect them.

One complainant is the widow of Hargobindo Das (father) and the other is the widow of Chandan Das (son). The two women share daughter-in-law and mom-in-law relation.

“According to their letter, instead of receiving justice, they allege persecution. Instead of protection, they face threats and coercion to appear at a political event—an act they consider deeply insensitive to their grief and against their will. The letter recounts a chilling episode in which their temporary shelter in Kolkata was allegedly stormed by a large contingent of male police officers, who reportedly broke down doors, damaged property, and attempted to detain them—without presenting any legal documentation, without the presence of female police personnel, and without regard for their dignity,” the NCW statement read.

The NCW has also informed to have written to the West Bengal director general of police demanding an immediate report on the incident and an explanation regarding the role of the police in this matter.

“The Commission has also summoned the concerned officials named in the complaint to appear for a personal hearing before it on 9th May 2025 at 11:00 AM. Any violation of women’s dignity—especially in moments of deep vulnerability—will not be tolerated,” the NCW statement read.

The root of the complaint lies in the sudden police action on Sunday night at a safe house at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata where the family members of the slain father and son had recently taken shelter.

On Sunday night suddenly a team of police personnel from Bidhannagar City Police reached that safe-house. The family members accused the police of entering the safe house by breaking open the door and trying to forcefully take them away from the place.

However, on being informed, a group of BJP activists led by party councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sajal Ghosh and state party leader Kaustav Bhattacharya reached the spot. After a heated exchange of words between the cops and the BJP leaders, the policemen left the spot.

The cops denied the allegations that they tried to forcefully take away the family members from that safe house. Instead, the cops claimed that they reached the spot to rescue them since a complaint was filed on Saturday evening that these family members had been abducted.

However, the family members denied the claims by the police and claimed they voluntarily came to the safe house. They also alleged that the cops wanted to take them away from the safe house so that they could be presented at a meeting of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Murshidabad on Tuesday much against their wishes.

Earlier in the day, the widows had also filed a petition at Calcutta High Court complaining of Police excesses.

