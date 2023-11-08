NCW urges Bihar Assembly Speaker to take action against Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 8 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday wrote to Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary urging him to take strong action against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NCW also urged him to expunge Nitish Kumar’s derogatory statement from the records.

Kumar has been criticised for his recent remarks in the state Assembly regarding the role of women in population control.

“The National Commission for Women (hereinafter referred to as 'The Commission') in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 10 of the NCW Act, 1990 is mandated to monitor and to look into the matters relating to deprivation of women's rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to provide protection to women and also to achieve the objective of equality and development and take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities,” the letter read.

“The NCW has come across in the electronic media the crude remarks made inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar during the tabling of the caste census report,” it further stated.

“The Commission strongly condemns and protests such derogatory, vulgar statements made by persons holding responsible position which shows extreme disrespect to women,” the letter stated.

“Therefore, in view of the above, I, urge for strong action against the Chief Minister. Shri Nitish Kumar and his said statement must be expunged from the records,” the letter by NCW chief Rekha Sharma added.

Kumar on Wednesday apologised and withdrew his statement. “If I have said something and it is condemned by every section of society then I apologise for that statement and also withdraw it. I want to condemn myself for such a statement,” Kumar said while interacting with media persons in Patna on Wednesday.

Kumar on Tuesday while explaining his population control theory of Bihar said how the education of women has helped the state to control the population. However, his explanation turned into an awkward situation for the women legislators during the proceedings.

“The words were too shocking,” said several women legislators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor