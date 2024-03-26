NCW Urges Election Commission for Action Against Supriya Shrinate Over Derogatory Remarks on Kangana Ranaut

The National Commission for Women (NCW) penned a letter to the Election Commission, urging stringent action against Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir for their disparaging remarks directed at actress Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Shrinate's Instagram post containing objectionable remarks about Ranaut has been taken down from her Instagram handle. Additionally, Ahir, the state joint coordinator of Kisan Congress, also made derogatory remarks against her.

The NCW said its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Election Commission demanding action against Shrinate and Ahir. "National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Ms. Supriya Shrinate and Mr. H.S. Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about @KanganaTeam on social media. Such behavior is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. @sharmarekha has sent a letter to the Election commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let's uphold respect and dignity for all women.

A day after Kangana Ranaut was named the BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, a major controversy erupted on Monday as an objectionable post with "sexual innuendos and abuses" on the Bollywood actor was shared on the Instagram account of Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.The post showed a photo of scantily-clad Kangana Ranaut, with an offensive and derogatory caption.In a message posted on X, Ranaut hit back at Shrinate, saying that people should "refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur".While the post triggered a massive uproar on social media, Shrinate issued a clarification, saying that the post had been taken down.