NDA allies rejoice in seat-sharing formula for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 12 A surge of unity and enthusiasm has electrified the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar as its allies rally behind a carefully crafted seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi radiated contentment, declaring: "We embraced a single seat in the parliamentary elections without a whisper of dissent. Likewise, we wholeheartedly welcome the six seats entrusted to us now, honouring the high command’s vision."

His words capture the coalition’s commitment to collective strength over individual ambitions, setting an invigorating tone for a united campaign to secure Bihar’s future.

The NDA’s meticulously negotiated agreement, finalised after extensive deliberations in Delhi and Patna, allocates 101 seats each to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU), 29 seats to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and six seats each to Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and HAM for the 243-seat Assembly.

This balanced distribution underscores the coalition’s strategic intent to maximise voter outreach across Bihar’s diverse regions.

BJP spokesperson Pankaj Singh brimmed with confidence, proclaiming: "The NDA stands fully prepared. Following the results on November 16, we will form the government once more. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA has steered Bihar away from the chaos of ‘jungle raj’, championing governance and progress."

His statement reflects the coalition’s campaign focus on stability and development, sharply contrasting with the opposition’s narrative.

Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan announced the pact on social media platform X, writing: "NDA allies have sealed the seat distribution in a cordial atmosphere: JDU 101, BJP 101, LJP (Ram Vilas) 29, RLM 6, and HAM 6. Leaders and workers are united in their resolve to re-elect Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister with a decisive mandate. Bihar is poised for an NDA victory."

The announcement has galvanised party workers, who are eager to translate this unity into electoral success. The NDA’s cohesive approach strengthens its position as it prepares to face the electorate.

The strategic allocation of seats ensures representation across Bihar’s varied demographics, from urban centres to rural heartlands.

As the elections loom, political momentum in Bihar is accelerating.

The NDA’s clear seat-sharing pact and buoyant rhetoric signal a robust campaign to secure a resounding mandate.

With allies aligned and spirits high, the coalition is poised to engage voters with a vision of continued progress and stability. All eyes are now on Bihar’s electorate, eager to shape the state’s future in this pivotal electoral battle.

