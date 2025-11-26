NDA ally RLM suffers major jolt as several key leaders resign

Patna, Nov 26 The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), an NDA constituent, faced a major setback on Wednesday after several senior leaders, including National Vice President Jitendra Nath, tendered their resignations from the party.

Along with Jitendra Nath, State General Secretary and Spokesperson Rahul Kumar, Rajesh Ranjan, Pramod Yadav and several other leaders also stepped down, dealing a significant blow to the party’s organisational structure.

In his resignation letter to party national president Upendra Kushwaha, Jitendra Nath wrote, “I have been working with you for almost nine years, but now I am unable to associate myself with many political and organisational decisions. Under such circumstances, it is no longer possible to work together. Therefore, it is appropriate to resign from my responsibilities and the primary membership of the party.”

Nath further alleged that during the Bihar Assembly elections, Upendra Kushwaha compromised the party’s interests during seat-sharing negotiations.

He claimed that Kushwaha sidelined loyal leaders in an attempt to promote his son’s political career.

Nath pointed out that while Kushwaha’s wife won the election from Sasaram, she was not made a minister.

“Does he not trust his wife?” he questioned.

In contrast, Kushwaha’s son—who neither won the election nor is a member of the Legislative Council—was appointed as a minister, which, according to Nath, has caused widespread resentment within the party.

He added that party leaders were strongly dissatisfied with the explanations Kushwaha offered following these decisions.

Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash has been made Panchayati Raj Minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

State General Secretary Rahul Kumar also expressed dissatisfaction in his resignation letter, stating that he was uncomfortable with several recent decisions taken by the leadership and was unable to accept them.

Sources within the party say that many of the resigning leaders were also unhappy about being sidelined during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The discontent reportedly intensified after the Sheikhpura District Committee was abruptly dissolved a day earlier, following instructions from RLM state president Madan Chaudhary, further angering local leaders and workers.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha contested the Bihar Assembly elections as part of the NDA alliance.

The party fielded candidates in six seats and managed to win four, marking a notable performance.

Despite this, organisational dissatisfaction within the party appears to be deepening.

