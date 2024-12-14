NDA backs 'One Nation, One Election'; Oppn calls it attack on federalism

New Delhi, Dec 14 The Centre's decision to introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday has sparked mixed reactions, with NDA leaders backing it as a move in "national interest" and the Opposition slamming it as an "attack on federalism."

The Bill, approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, seeks to enable simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state Assemblies, and Union Territory Assemblies.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, is set to introduce two key legislations -- the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill -- in the Lower House.

According to the Centre, the legislation aims to streamline the electoral process, enhance efficiency, and reduce the financial and administrative burdens associated with staggered elections.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the move, questioning the Opposition's objections.

"One Nation, One Election is in national interest. Repeated elections affect development and waste resources. Until 1967, this system was in place. Did it harm the federal structure then?" he asked, accusing the Congress of "distorting the Constitution" for political gains.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, challenged the government, suggesting that if the Centre is so keen on the Bill, the Prime Minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold fresh elections immediately.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan supported the Bill, highlighting the economic and logistical challenges posed by frequent elections.

"Simultaneous elections will reduce the burden on the economy and security forces and allow leaders to focus on development," he said.

In contrast, Trinamool Congress MP, Kirti Azad, speaking to IANS, denounced the Bill as an "assault on federalism."

"There was no discussion in the Business Advisory Committee. Are they trying to bring dictatorship? What happens if no majority government is formed? Will we have President's Rule for five years?" he questioned.

Speaking to IANS, LJP (RV) MP, Shambhavi Choudhary expressed strong support, stating, "Simultaneous elections will save resources and time, allowing leaders to focus on development for a full five-year term."

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia also hailed the Bill, citing the recommendations of a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

"This will save resources and time and benefit the public. Hopefully, the Opposition will support it," he told IANS.

Independent Bihar MP, Pappu Yadav, dismissed the idea, calling it "impractical."

"The government should focus on unemployment and rising election expenses rather than 'One Nation, One Election,'" he said.

Congress MPs Sukhdeo Bhagat and Rajesh Thakur slammed the Bill as impractical and a "threat" to India's federal structure.

"This Bill is an attack on federalism. The Prime Minister's narrative of 'One Nation, One Election, One Man, One Rule' reflects a dictatorial mindset," Thakur told IANS.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar argued in favour of the Bill, stating that it would address unemployment and economic challenges.

"Holding elections together will strengthen national unity and bring economic stability," he told IANS.

The proposed legislation has reignited debates over its alleged implications on India's federal structure, economic efficiency, and democratic processes, setting the stage for a contentious discussion in Parliament.

