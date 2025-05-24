NDA CMs to deliberate on vision of ‘Viksit Rajya’ for ‘Viksit Bharat’ in crucial meeting tomorrow

New Delhi, May 24 In a high-level meeting scheduled for Sunday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a pivotal gathering of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers to deliberate on the vision and strategic action plan for achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. At the heart of this meeting will be the guiding principle that the path to a developed India lies through the development of its states -- Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat.

This meeting holds special significance as it comes at a time when India is riding a strong wave of economic and governance transformation. The next two decades offer a critical window of opportunity for the country to leap from its status as a developing nation to that of a global economic and political powerhouse.

The central theme of Sunday’s discussion will be how individual states can contribute meaningfully to India’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The Prime Minister is expected to emphasise that states must craft bold, inclusive, and forward-looking vision documents, aligned with the national goals but grounded in local realities. With most states now in advanced stages of preparing their own Viksit Rajya @2047 plans, this meeting will serve as a forum to share progress, best practices, and challenges.

One of the key focuses will be on ensuring that each state defines clear objectives across economic, social, and environmental domains. These include growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), employment generation, enhancement in health and education outcomes, gender equity, climate resilience, and water and energy security. States will be encouraged to adopt a SOAR (Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations, and Results) framework, shifting the developmental lens from constraints to capabilities and measurable impact.

The meeting will also review progress on existing transformational schemes that have already reshaped lives across the country—such as Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission. With over Rs 36 lakh crore in direct social benefits transferred to over 100 crore citizens, the emphasis now will be on deepening this impact at the grassroots.

Another critical area of discussion will be how to build state-level institutional capacity for implementation. The Prime Minister is likely to call upon Chief Ministers to set up dedicated Project Monitoring Units (PMUs), real-time War Rooms, and Monitoring and Evaluation Cells to ensure transparent and accountable delivery of programmes. States will also be urged to explore establishing their own state-level equivalents of NITI Aayog to guide long-term planning and coordination.

In terms of economic reforms, the agenda will stress the importance of fiscal discipline, resource mobilisation, deregulation, and creating investment-friendly ecosystems. The collective goal is not only to make India the third-largest economy in the world by 2027–28, but also to ensure that the benefits of this growth reach every citizen, village, and city.

The voices of India’s youth will also feature prominently in the discussion, with the Prime Minister expected to reference the success of the “Voice of Youth” campaign that garnered over 10.5 lakh suggestions for Viksit Bharat, nearly half of them from young women. The role of youth, women, and underrepresented communities in building a developed India will be underscored as a pillar of inclusive governance.

In sum, Sunday’s NDA Chief Ministers’ meeting is not just an administrative exercise—it is a call to action. It will reaffirm the belief that the journey to a prosperous and globally respected India will be driven not by the Centre alone, but by the collective vision, execution, and ambition of each state.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said, “The roadmap of progress will not be decided by the government alone, but by the nation. Viksit Bharat must be built only through Sabka Prayas.” This meeting could well mark a defining moment in that national journey.

