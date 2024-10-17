NDA committed to furthering national progress of poor: PM Modi

Chandigarh, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues.

“We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," PM Modi

wrote on X.

After the oath ceremony in Panchkula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a half-day NDA conclave, the first of its kind after many years, in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, where all chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the ruling NDA attended.

The conclave focused on covering national development issues. It also discussed subjects like the observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of an attempt to murder democracy.

The BJP currently has 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers, while the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya are from its allies.

The BJP won the Assembly elections in Haryana for the third straight time-fighting anti-incumbency, winning 48 seats in the 90-seat assembly of Haryana. The Congress won 37 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured two and three Independents were elected. All three have extended unconditional support to the government.

