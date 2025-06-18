NDA conspiring to keep Nishant Kumar away from politics: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, June 18 The Bihar Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday claimed that the NDA leaders are conspiring to keep Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar away from politics.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Some JD-U leaders, especially those from the ‘Bhunja Party’, are conspiring to keep Nishant Kumar away from politics. These people are enjoying the perks of power and fear losing influence if Nishant steps in.”

Tejashwi alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in a “semi-conscious” state and that close aides and allies are exploiting his condition for personal gain.

“Everyone around him is securing positions for their own family members. Sanjay Jha has fixed jobs for his children, Ashok Chaudhary for his children, and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar for his wife. But Nishant Kumar, the CM's own son, is being sidelined,” Tejashwi claimed.

He also questioned the growing influence of the RSS and BJP over the JD-U, claiming that even the Chief Minister’s own leaders are admitting that the reins are now in the hands of the RSS and the BJP.

“Let the Chief Minister tell the people where else this so-called RSS quota is being applied,” he said.

Escalating his attack, Tejashwi took a dig at the NDA government and sarcastically renamed it as the “National Damad Aayog”, a jab aimed at alleged nepotistic appointments in state commissions.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar on June 20, Tejashwi also questioned the purpose of the visit.

“The Prime Minister is not coming to address unemployment, poverty, or migration. He’s coming only to give speeches and to target Lalu Yadav and me. Will PM Modi come and garland the three famous sons-in-law - Santosh Manjhi’s brother-in-law, Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law, and Ashok Choudhary’s son-in-law?”

He added, “The PM is coming to chair a meeting of the National Damad Aayog (NDA), not to serve the real issues of Bihar like education, employment, medicine, or irrigation.”

Tejashwi concluded by warning that his party has a “blacklist” of all those misusing power and positions and that he would expose them at the right time.

