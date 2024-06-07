NDA Government Formation: Narendra Modi To Take Oath as Prime Minister For 3rd Time on June 9, Confirms BJP leader Pralhad Joshi

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday, said that Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, Sunday, at 6 pm. On June 5, Modi tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office. Earlier, it was reported that the swearing-in ceremony would take place a day earlier.

#WATCH | Leaders of the NDA at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) ahead of the meeting of the NDA MPs.



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/rX9n3WQgPt — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Modi's oath taking ceremony will be a star-studded affair as many foreign leaders are on the guest list. These include Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepal premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal, among others.. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP won 240 Lok Sabha seats, falling short of the majority mark and was boosted by the support of its allies. The NDA has 293 MPs, above the 272 majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. According to reports G-20 Summit like security is being put in place.