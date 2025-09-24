NDA govt in Bihar has failed on every front: Bhupesh Baghel

Patna, Sep 24 Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched a blistering attack on both the NDA government in Bihar and the Narendra Modi-led Centre during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna, accusing the ruling alliance of failing on every front—from unemployment and inflation to democratic institutions.

Speaking to reporters after attending the high-level meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, Baghel likened the BJP-JD(U) coalition to a broken machine.

“Today, Bihar has a double-engine government, but this government is just blowing smoke. Its ring and piston have all failed. The government has lost its life. The unemployment rate is the highest,” Baghel said, describing the Nitish Kumar-led administration as weak and ineffective.

He also tore into the Modi government, accusing it of undermining democratic institutions and misusing federal agencies.

“Attempts are being made to weaken the institutions that strengthen the country’s democracy. The CBI and ED are being used to harass opponents. The Election Commission, which was once impartial, is being pressured by the BJP to make it work in their favour,” the Congress leader alleged.

Highlighting economic distress, Baghel said ordinary citizens are struggling to meet basic needs due to inflation and poor policy decisions.

“When people don’t have money to celebrate, what will they buy? When GST was implemented, the Congress opposed it. The Prime Minister had called it a revolutionary step and even termed it the second independence. Now, after reducing the five slabs to two, he is making the same claims again. The people of the country are being looted, and their purchasing power has collapsed,” Baghel said.

He also raised alarms over India’s foreign policy and security challenges, accusing the government of failing to stand up to international pressures.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has consistently raised his voice against China’s interference and infiltration. Today, the situation in all our neighbouring countries—Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal—is dire. The executive, judiciary, and legislative systems in Nepal have been dismantled. After a friendship with America, the country is suffering today. Even after Operation Sindoor, when India sought global support, no country stood with us. Instead, the US and Modi’s friend Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, and the government did not protest,” Baghel charged.

He revealed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge opened the CWC meeting by flagging key issues such as unemployment, pending MNREGA payments, and India’s deteriorating economic situation.

“Our national president made it clear that rising unemployment, delayed payments to MNREGA workers, and the worsening economic condition are the result of the Modi government’s failures,” Baghel said.

