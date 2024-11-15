NDA govt in state introducing reforms in education: Andhra Minister Lokesh

Amaravati, Nov 15 Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, said here on Friday that several reforms are being introduced in education.

He told the state Assembly that after the TDP-led NDA Government came to power, reforms were introduced in Intermediate education.

Replying to a question raised by the MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Lokesh stated that not even textbooks were supplied to students for five years by the previous government. He claimed that for the first time textbooks were supplied to the students after he became the minister.

He felt that the student strength in the government junior colleges had come down drastically as there was not enough staff strength, particularly the teachers, in the junior colleges.

Lokesh said that after the alliance Government was formed in the State, the admissions have gone up by over 15,000 in the junior colleges which he termed a welcome step. "After dividing the students into A, B and C categories, bridge courses are being conducted to those who are weak in certain subjects," Lokesh said and stated that the efforts are on to see to it that the government colleges compete with the Narayana Institutions.

"We have sought some inputs from the Minister, Narayana, who is the head of Narayana Institutions. He made certain suggestions," the IT and Electronics Minister said. Maintaining that focus is now being laid on the buildings, faculty and materials by holding meetings with the senior officers of the Secondary and Intermediate Education Boards, Lokesh promised to develop the necessary infrastructure by introducing ranking mechanisms in government schools.

A decision has been taken to review the results periodically and also inform the parents of the students, the Minister said adding that mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) will be conducted across the State in the first week of December.

"I appeal to all the MLAs to take part in these meetings and all the MLAs can visit the government schools under their respective jurisdiction and give the feedback," Lokesh said.

Expressing concern that the admission rate in government degree colleges is limited only to 50 per cent, Lokesh felt that the primary reason for this is the degree colleges are run in dilapidated buildings with no proper faculty. "We are thus formulating plans to improve the degree colleges as industry-centric," the Minister added

