NDA govt trying to cover up NEET scam: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, June 26 Former Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government and accused it of covering up the NEET scam, which as per him, was the biggest issue in the country.

Speaking to the media at his residence, he said lakhs of youths are in shock due to this scam.

“The government had a stubborn attitude initially, however, later it accepted its mistake. Now, the way the work is being done to cover up the issue is not good.

“For the first time in the history of independent India, our country has the highest number of educated unemployed. The government should work to find a solution to this challenge,” he added.

Pilot demanded that those who are responsible for this scam should not be saved. “The government should act upon it and should make the people aware of its action. The way other exams have been cancelled in the wake of the NEET issue makes it a systematic failure,” he stated.

He attacked the Rajasthan government and said that it has failed to provide basic facilities to the people here. “We can see the real situation on power and water in the state. In such conditions, we will strongly contest in the bypolls.”

Speaking on the new Lok Sabha Speaker, he said, “I hope that the opposition will be given a chance to speak and incidents like the suspension of 147 MPs in a day will not be repeated.”

Pilot also attacked the Centre on the misuse of agencies.

He said, “The NDA government had adopted repressive policies. There was hardly any agency in the previous government which was not misused. This is why the public showed the mirror to the government that it should not suppress the opposition unnecessarily.”

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi becoming the Leader of Opposition, he said, “Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition has infused energy not only in the Congress but in the entire INDIA Bloc. Rahul Gandhi has constantly challenged the government. He has become the voice of the people inside and outside Parliament.”

He said that the deputy speaker should have been from the opposition.

“The attitude of the government is not right. The tradition is that if a speaker is appointed then the deputy speaker is from the opposition. During our government, the deputy speaker was from the opposition.”

“This is a coalition government, no party has an absolute majority. When the BJP went for election, it had 303 MPs, today it is reduced to 240, The Congress party has got 102 MPs which is an increase from 55, which means whatever we said, people accepted it. Om Birla has become the speaker for the second time. I hope that he will work impartially as Rahul Gandhi has said..”

