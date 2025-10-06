NDA govt will be formed again in Bihar: BJP ahead of ECI's announcement of Assembly poll schedule

Patna, Oct 6 As the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections on Monday, the BJP expressed confidence that the NDA government will be formed again in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said, "It is a very positive development that Bihar will once again move towards a stable government. When the government is formed and work begins, progress is made swiftly in various schemes and initiatives. The announcement of the elections is a welcome step. I am fully confident that the NDA government will be formed again."

Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "The work of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is complete, so elections are now inevitable. Like all political parties, our party is also prepared."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "The announcement is welcome news. We are ready for the elections and have complete faith that the NDA government will win once again and form the government in Bihar."

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, said, "As soon as the Bihar elections are announced, you will once again see those dynastic players trapped in a junkyard of frustration and bitterness. The Congress and its allies floated a balloon of confusion and conspiracy, attempting to sow fear, uncertainty, and panic about the entire electoral process. That balloon will soon deflate. This multi-party alliance of baseless bravado will face defeat once more. The disrespect and insults they have shown toward the democratic process will be punished by the people's mandate. For the first time, political parties are encouraging voters to vote, unlike this alliance which discouraged voters by spreading baseless claims such as 'Vote theft'. The people will separate what belongs to the public good and elect a government that will continue good governance."

Meanwhile, the Congress welcomed the ECI's announcement of poll schedule later on Monday for Bihar polls, calling it a festival of democracy.

However, the grand old party criticised the ECI for allegedly shirking its responsibilities.

Congress Spokesperson Alok Sharma said, "It is indeed a festival of democracy, and it is good that the elections will be declared. However, the Election Commission has repeatedly avoided its responsibilities. In yesterday’s press conference, the Election Commission did not answer all media questions, and even now, it seems to be acting under the influence of the BJP."

Meanwhile, the announcement is likely to be made during a press briefing led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

This comes just a day after the poll panel's delegation concluded its review of election preparedness in Bihar, meeting with representatives from all major political parties and assessing logistical arrangements.

The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 22, which means the elections must be conducted before that date.

Sources indicate that the schedule will be carefully planned to avoid overlapping with major festivals like Diwali and Chhath, which fall between October 18 and October 28. This consideration aims to ensure smooth polling and maximum voter turnout.

The upcoming Bihar elections are expected to be a high-stakes contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United, and the opposition coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties.

Adding a new dimension to the race is Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which is positioning itself as an alternative force in Bihar politics.

During the previous Assembly elections held in 2020, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority with 125 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. That election was notable for being the first major electoral exercise conducted after the Covid-19 pandemic, with voter turnout recorded at 56.93 per cent.

This year, the Election Commission has introduced changes to improve the voting experience.

Each polling booth will now serve 1,200 voters instead of 1,500, and the number of booths will be increased across Bihar.

This will require additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure security and smooth operations.

As Bihar awaits the official announcement of polls, political parties are gearing up for an intense campaign season.

The unveiling of the election dates later on Monday will set the tone for what promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested battle for power.

