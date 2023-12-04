NDA leaders demand health bulletin of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 4 With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar avoiding public appearance due to his illness, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday demanded that the state government release his health bulletin.

His demand came soon after former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and R.C.P. Singh also expressed concern over the health status of Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar is not a Chief Minister of an alliance but he is a Chief Minister of Bihar. The concern of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is absolutely true. The Bihar government should release the health bulletins of CM Nitish Kumar," Singh said.

Nitish Kumar, in the last 10 days, has cancelled all his public and government events. He has also cancelled Janata Darbar on Monday due to his illness.

In wake of this, Manjhi, in a social media post, said: "Nitish Kumar is suffering from illness for the last 10 days. Is he really sick or is a political conspiracy taking place against him? His health bulletin should be issued in the public domain so that everyone knows about him."

Former Union Minister and JD-U leader R.C.P. Singh also expressed concern. "It is extremely unfortunate that the Chief Minister of Bihar has been ill for the last 10 days and people have no knowledge about it. He is not appearing in public events. Hiding his health status is not right," he said.

Nitish Kumar is on the target list of NDA leaders ever since he made alleged "loose" remarks on women during the winter session of Bihar Assembly. On the next day, he also humiliated Manjhi as well.

Following that leaders like BJP state President Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha, Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, R.C.P. Singh, Chirag Paswan, Manjhi and others have questioned his physical and mental condition.

