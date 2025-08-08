NDA leaders hail Amit Shah’s participation in Mata Janaki Temple ceremony as ‘historic’

Patna, Aug 8 After Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Mata Janaki Temple in Punauradham, Sitamarhi, NDA leaders in Bihar hailed the event as a historic milestone for Sanatan Dharma and the Mithila region.

Bihar PHED Minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu called it “a big day for Sanatan Dharma believers across the world,” saying the project will ensure respect for Sanatan values globally.

“Earlier, devotees visited Ayodhya for Lord Ram, but now they will come to Sitamarhi first, as Sita’s name comes before Ram. This is the faith of crores of Sanatanis. The state government has acquired about 50 acres for the project, in addition to the 17 acres already with the old Sita temple. A grand temple will be built here, and we thank PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and HM Amit Shah,” he told IANS.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey credited the “double engine” government for the initiative and announced that a corridor would be developed linking Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, and Janakpur in Nepal.

“Sitamarhi will emerge as a major religious tourism destination for Sanatanis, bringing a positive boost to the state’s economy,” he said.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh linked the project to the larger Ram Janmabhoomi movement, recalling that “previous rulers” had not recognised the Ayodhya temple for 500 years.

"The Ram temple was completed under PM Modi’s leadership. Without a Janaki temple in Sitamarhi, this development would be incomplete. Now, with Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar laying the foundation, it is a proud moment for Sanatanis,” Singh told IANS.

Sheohar JD-U MP Lovely Anand said former MP Anand Mohan had requested CM Nitish Kumar to build a grand temple at Punauradham, a proposal the Chief Minister accepted.

“PM Modi approved it, and today, HM Amit Shah has laid the foundation stone. It is a pleasant and historic moment for us,” she added.

