NDA leaders hail Bihar mandate, say voters chose development under Modi–Nitish leadership

Patna, Nov 15 Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday thanked the people of Bihar for delivering a sweeping mandate in the Assembly elections, asserting that the results reflect the public's endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision for the state's development.

In a decisive electoral outcome, the NDA surged far past the majority mark of 122 seats, tightening its hold over Bihar as the ruling coalition secured a commanding victory.

The alliance, led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), saw its numbers significantly boosted by a strong performance from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the alliance bagged 202 seats.

In contrast, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, suffered a severe setback.

Minister Ashok Chaudhary expressed gratitude to voters for placing their trust in the partnership between CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi, along with the alliance's five partners.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "This overwhelming victory in Bihar reflects peace, stability, and development. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, the people have strengthened the mandate. We are also especially thankful to PM Modi, Chirag, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha. Together, as a strong team, we fought the battle and delivered a decisive victory."

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said the NDA was confident from the outset.

Speaking to IANS, he stated, "While we did not predict the exact number of seats, we knew we were heading towards a big victory. But the reason behind this landslide victory was that for 20 years, the Chief Minister's good governance shaped Bihar."

"Additionally, in the last two years, ever since the NDA formed the government at the Centre, there has been major support from the Centre, especially from the Prime Minister. This double-engine government is a way Bihar would develop into a top state, and people of the state believe this," Jha added.

LJP(R) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary described the outcome as a "huge victory".

"In many ways, you can say that our entire NDA leadership sought votes based on development. The people of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and goonda raj, and have chosen a strong and stable NDA government. The people of Bihar have given a clear message that the present and future of the state are secure in the hands of the NDA," Chaudhary told IANS.

JD(U) State President Umesh Kushwaha reiterated that the alliance had anticipated the triumph.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We had already said that we will win. All NDA leaders worked together, and strong coordination was established from top to bottom among our workers. People appreciated and trusted the work and achievements of our leader, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

MLA-elect Shyam Rajak said the mandate belonged to the people.

Speaking to IANS, he noted, "This victory belongs to the people of Bihar. Those who placed their full faith in our leader, Nitish Kumar, and the NDA voted on the basis of their work and chose to make him Chief Minister again. We express our gratitude to all the voters of Bihar."

LJP(R) candidate from Mahua, Sanjay Kumar Singh, who contested against Jan Shakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav, said the sweeping results show that people have chosen development.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Across Bihar, the people have given the NDA an overwhelming majority. This shows their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is a victory for their vision, their policies, and the positive ideology they represent. The public believes that this leadership can truly bring development to Bihar."

