NDA leaders hit out at Mahagathbandhan's poll promises, say Bihar will not allow return of 'jungle raj'

Patna, Oct 28 The NDA leaders on Tuesday came down heavily on the Mahagathbandhan over its pre-poll announcements for the people of Bihar, calling them "baseless" and warning that the public will not let the state fall back into the grip of "jungle raj".

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticised the Opposition's promises, questioning their practicality and financial feasibility.

"These promises are baseless. Anyone can make announcements. The question is, how will they fulfil these promises? How will they provide government jobs to every member of a Bihar household? Do we have that budget? This is not about announcements but about fulfilling the promises," Paswan told reporters.

He further raised doubts about the Opposition's economic plan, asking, "The promises do not matter until and unless there is revenue generation. How does the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly plan to do revenue generation?"

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Paswan said that the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had introduced several welfare schemes that were later copied by its rivals.

"Who copied JEEViKA? Today, the Opposition and their family raise concerns about it. Who actually started JEEViKA? Before 2005, until the NDA government came to power in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, this program did not exist," he said.

Paswan reiterated that the NDA's vision remains clear -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' -- and asserted that the alliance will continue to work in that direction to ensure inclusive growth and stability in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a conversation with IANS, mocked the Opposition's leadership aspirations.

"Tejashwi Yadav had once said that Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Ministerial face, and Rahul Gandhi made Congress leaders say that Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Ministerial face. But people often daydream -- some see themselves becoming Prime Minister, others see themselves becoming Chief Minister -- but when they wake up, reality remains the same, they are what they were," he said.

Maurya added that the people of Bihar will not allow the state to slip back into lawlessness.

"The people of Bihar will not hand over Bihar to Tejashwi Yadav and let it burn again in the fire of jungle raj," he said.

Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects, Maurya said, "The NDA will repeat its success from 2010 to 2025. The atmosphere is clearly in its favour, and the people of Bihar stand firmly with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

"Support for them is continuously increasing because people know that if jungle raj returns, it will once again become difficult for citizens to even step out of their homes. Criminals, mafias, and rioters armed with bombs, pistols, and AK-47s will roam freely with no one to stop them," he added.

