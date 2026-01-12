NDA leaders slam RJD MP Surendra Prasad Yadav over abusive remarks; viral video sparks row

Patna, Jan 12 A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lok Sabha MP Surendra Prasad Yadav was allegedly caught on camera using abusive language against voters, leaders of the NDA strongly criticized both the MP and the RJD, calling the incident shameful and reflective of the party’s political culture.

Janata Dal (United) MLC Neeraj Kumar launched a sharp attack on Surendra Yadav, saying the episode exposes the character and arrogance of RJD leaders.

“Look at his arrogance. Surendra Yadav held Belaganj Assembly constituency for 35 years but his so-called stronghold of Belaganj was demolished by a widow, Manorma Devi, who defeated Surendra Yadav’s own son, first in the bye-election and then again in the 2025 Assembly election. Despite such a humiliating defeat, he is abusing people. This is highly condemnable,” Neeraj Kumar said.

BJP MLA and Bihar Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav also condemned the incident and demanded strict action from the RJD’s top leadership.

“RJD lost the election miserably, and now its leaders are resorting to abusing people, including members of the Yadav community. This is the very caste that has traditionally supported the RJD. If the Yadav community distances itself from the party, RJD will be reduced to just five seats in Bihar,” Ramkripal Yadav said.

Surendra Prasad Yadav, the RJD MP from Jehanabad, is seen in a purported video allegedly using offensive and abusive language against people who did not vote for his party.

The incident reportedly occurred when the MP visited the area on Sunday (January 11) following the RJD’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections in his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to reports, local residents questioned the MP about the lack of development in the area. Angered by the questions, Surendra Yadav allegedly lost his temper and began abusing people present at the gathering.

In the video, the MP can be heard saying, “Only 15,000 votes were given to us from here. What can we do in such a situation?”

He is also seen naming individuals and using offensive words while referring to them.

At another point, he says, “Everyone votes for her. Even the village head votes for her. What can we do here? Nobody voted for us.”

The MP ends the exchange by saying, “We’ll see next time,” to which some people nearby are heard responding, “Okay.”

As of now, there has been no official response from Surendra Prasad Yadav or the RJD leadership on the controversy.

