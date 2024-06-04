NDA leads on 297 seats, INDIA bloc on 226

New Delhi, June 4 The BJP-led NDA was leading in 297 constituencies, while the opposition INDIA bloc was ahead in 226 and other parties in 20, as per the latest trends of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

Even as the NDA is far from its 'Ab ki baar, 400 paar' target, it is leading in 297 seats and has crossed the magic number of 226.

However, the INDIA bloc is also putting up a fight by establishing a lead on 226 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in Maharashtra, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has established a comfortable lead in Tamil Nadu. Of the total 39 seats in the state, it is leading on 34 seats while other parties on five.

INDIA bloc is leading in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Nagaland. Of the 20 seats in Kerala, the INDIA bloc is leading on 15, NDA on two and other parties on three seats.

In Punjab, of the total 13 seats, the INDIA bloc is leading on nine while other parties are on four seats.

There is neck and neck fight between the INDIA bloc and NDA in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Manipur

Of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the NDA is leading in 38 seats, INDIA bloc in 41 seats and others on one.

Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, NDA is ahead on 27 seats while the opposition bloc INDIA on 19 and others on two.

In West Bengal, of the total 42 seats, the INDIA bloc is leading on 24 seats while the NDA is on 18.

In Bihar having 40 LS seats, the NDA is leading on 27 seats while the INDIA bloc on 10 and others on three seats.

Voting was held for 543 Lok Sabha seats over seven phases, which ended on June 1.

The exit polls have predicted more than 350 seats for the NDA.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA had bagged 353 seats while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance secured just 91 seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor