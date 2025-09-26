NDA scared of women's power, transferring cash to buy votes ahead of Bihar polls: Priyanka Gandhi

Patna, Sep 26 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday, made a direct pitch to Bihar's women voters, urging them to recognise their strength and vote for change in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Addressing a large gathering of women during the "Shakti Adhikar Mahila Samvad" programme at the Sadakat Ashram in Patna, Priyanka Gandhi accused the NDA government of trying to buy votes with cash transfers.

"You (women) don't realise your power, but political parties do. That's why you are being given Rs 10,000 before elections -- because they (NDA) know they cannot form a government without your support," the Congress General Secretary said.

"I appeal to you to think about your (women's) lives. You (women) are struggling every day, while they (NDA) try to win your votes with money," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi unveiled a five-point promise aimed at women and landless families if the Grand Alliance forms the government in Bihar.

She said that the Grand Alliance has decided to give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance for every woman in the state, higher honourariums for Jeevika sisters, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, lawyers and other professionals, health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh for every family modelled on the Congress government's plan in Rajasthan, free land allotment of three dismils (urban) and five dismils (rural) to landless families, with ownership registered in women's names and job creation initiatives to reduce forced migration of men and ease the household burden on women.

Taking aim at the Nitish Kumar–led Bihar government, Priyanka Gandhi said that women continue to shoulder the weight of family responsibilities while men migrate for work.

"You (Women) bear the burden of both family and society, but the government takes no concrete steps to empower you," she added.

Women professionals, including MNREGA workers, Jeevika Didis, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, lawyers, and doctors, shared their grievances on the dias at the event.

Priyanka Gandhi responded with selfies, handshakes, and even led the gathering in singing "Hum Honge Kamyaab", drawing cheers from the people, which earlier shouted slogans of "Vote thieves, leave the throne!"

After the Patna event, the Congress General Secretary left by helicopter for Motihari's Gandhi Maidan, where she addressed the "Har Ghar Adhikar Rally".

She was joined by State Congress President Rajesh Ram, State party in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and several MPs.

