NDA seat-sharing formula to be finalised soon: Chirag Paswan

Patna, Sep 17 Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said the NDA’s seat-sharing formula for the Bihar Assembly elections will be finalised shortly.

Speaking to the media in Hajipur, Paswan stressed that all is well within the alliance. He explained that the delay was due to the Vice Presidential election, which had kept the leadership occupied.

“Now that the Vice President has assumed office, we will complete the seat-sharing process very soon,” he said.

On Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi’s demand for 20 seats, Paswan remarked that such negotiations are natural in politics.

“As elections approach, parties raise such issues to strengthen their position. Jitan Ram Manjhi himself is a Union minister, and his son is a minister in the Bihar government. Being a strong part of the NDA, we will work together and finalize the seat-sharing soon,” he added.

Paswan’s brother-in-law and Jamui MP Arun Bharti had earlier indicated that the party expects a respectable number of seats— anywhere between 43 and 137.

The LJP had contested 43 seats in the 2015 Assembly polls and 137 in 2020.

Chirag Paswan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised the launch of the Swasth Mahila Abhiyan.

“Today is a day of joy for us and the people of the country. The way the Prime Minister has launched the Swasth Mahila Abhiyan for women, I can personally relate to it. When women are healthy, the entire family is healthy. I, too, come from a family where my mother is the sole caretaker. When she is healthy, I and my entire family remain healthy,” Paswan said.

He said that the campaign, launched on the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday, will run until Dussehra. Camps will be organised at the block level to provide health check-ups for women, covering issues from minor ailments to cancer.

“The campaign has a single goal—many times, minor ailments take a serious form due to lack of awareness. This effort will ensure timely detection and treatment,” Paswan added.

