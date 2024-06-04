NDA set for landslide victory in LS polls: UP DyCM

New Delhi, June 4 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got a comfortable lead in the counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha polls and will secure a big win.

Talking to IANS, Pathak said: "You must have witnessed that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed public rallies, people from all sections of society have blessed him. NDA will come to power with a huge mandate."

On Monday, Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that youth are agitated and ready to take part in a "new freedom movement".

On Akhilesh's remark, the Deputy CM said, "The Samajwadi Party has been indulging in anarchy. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called out his "mafia" supporters to gather in districts".

"We have appealed to the Election Commission of India to strictly deal with such elements, and conduct free and fair counting," he said.

