NDA set to secure massive victory in Bihar, says Chhattisgarh Dy CM

Raipur, June 20 Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Friday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in Bihar with a resounding majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Arun Sao said, “The direction in which Bihar is progressing today is a testament to the transformative leadership of the NDA. Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has seen a dramatic shift in both development and governance. Those who once looted and ruined the state are now anxious and nervous because the people are choosing progress over propaganda.”

He further lauded the Centre's proactive foreign policy and rapid response in times of global crises.

“Whether it was the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, or the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, the Modi-led government has consistently safeguarded Indian citizens abroad.

"The 'Operation Sindhu', aimed at evacuating Indians from Iran, is already underway, demonstrating the government's commitment to every Indian, whether at home or overseas,” Sao added.

Meanwhile, political turbulence continues in the Mahagathbandhan camp. With Assembly polls scheduled for October–November, internal strife over seat-sharing has begun to surface.

The alliance, comprising the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left parties, appears fractured over key issues like candidates and the choice of a chief ministerial face.

The Congress has refrained from publicly endorsing RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance's CM candidate, fueling speculation of a deeper rift.

Adding further political momentum, PM Modi is on a two-day tour of Bihar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on June 20–21. He is expected to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in Siwan, followed by a public address.

As the election drumbeats grow louder, Bihar is poised for a high-stakes political battle, with both the NDA and the Opposition sharpening their strategies for a decisive contest.

