NDA slams Pappu Yadav's 'Bihar Bandh', accuses him of politicising BPSC issue

Patna, Jan 12 The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) launched a sharp criticism of Independent MP Pappu Yadav for organising a state-wide "Bihar Bandh" on Sunday, accusing him of politicising alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations for personal gain.

Pappu Yadav, leading the Jan Adhikar Party, demanded the cancellation and re-examination of the 70th BPSC Preliminary Test (PT), citing alleged question paper leaks and mismanagement.

The protests disrupted daily life across Bihar, with his supporters blocking roads, burning tyres, and enforcing market closures in various districts.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin questioned the timing and motive behind Yadav's call for the bandh.

"BPSC candidates appeared for the exams in large numbers. When BPSC was used as a puppet under previous regimes, where was Pappu Yadav? Today, BPSC operates with authenticity and has the trust of students. So why is he protesting now? He is politicising the issue for personal gain," Nabin told IANS.

"Are all the candidates who took the exam not present with you? I haven't seen any candidates on the road. Pappu Yadav clearly lacks an understanding of the ground reality; he simply wants to gain political advantage from this issue, which is why he is politicising it," the JD-U Minister stated.

BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal echoed these sentiments, also targeting Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.

"Both Pappu Yadav and Prashant Kishor are acting out of desperation. They know they may not succeed in politics, so they resort to such irrelevant actions," Jaiswal said.

The bandh, supported by AIMIM, Bhim Army, and several Left-affiliated organisations, caused significant disruption. In Patna, key areas such as Ashok Rajpath, NIT More, and Dak Bungalow Chauraha were paralysed. Protesters vandalised vehicles, tore down BJP banners, and even disrupted metro construction work.

Pappu Yadav himself led a massive procession from Income Tax Chauraha to Dak Bungalow Chauraha. Standing atop a vehicle adorned with a cloth reading "Ram Naam Satya," he declared, "BPSC ka Ram Naam Satya ho chuka hai. Sarkar ka Ram Naam Satya karna hai (BPSC's failings have been exposed, and the governments will also be)."

The bandh gained support from various political groups. Yadav appealed to opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, to stand with students and ensure a transparent examination process.

