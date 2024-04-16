NDA to retain power with thrice the number of seats than INDIA bloc: Opinion Poll

New Delhi, April 16 The BJP-led NDA is expected to comfortably romp back to power for a third term with over 360 seats, while the INDIA bloc will lag with just one-third of this number, as per an opinion poll conducted by TV9 Bharatvarsh, Polstrat and People's Insights.

As per the poll, conducted between April 7 and 13 with a sample size of 25 lakh respondents, the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is forecast to end with 362 seats, while the INDIA bloc will garner just 120.

The poll also indicates that the BJP will maintain its primacy in the crucial arena of Uttar Pradesh, winning 64 out of the 80 seats, while the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congres are unlikely to make much headway.

However, the competition in Maharashtra, which with its 48 seats is the second-biggest battleground, looks more evenly poised with the MahaYuti of the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP likely to bag 28 seats, while the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena-UBT, the NCP-SP, and the Congress, is likely to win the remaining 20 seats.

