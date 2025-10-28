NDA trying to turn Bihar into an ‘Upnivesh’: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Oct 28 The Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the NDA of attempting to “Upnivesh” (colonisation) Bihar and called on government officials to uphold the Constitution and conduct free, fair elections.

Speaking at the launch of the Grand Alliance’s 25-point manifesto for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Tejashwi said the manifesto — drafted after extensive research and expert consultation — places job creation and social welfare at its centre.

“One government job for one member of every family” is a cornerstone pledge in this manifesto, he said.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the BJP’s silence over its leadership choice in Bihar, pointing out that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other senior leaders campaigning across the state, none have declared Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial face.

“We have released the joint manifesto of the Grand Alliance, but the NDA hasn’t even announced theirs yet. What is their blueprint for Bihar? Why are they not announcing the name of the chief minister post-election? Why this silence?” Tejashwi asked.

“They have no vision for Bihar’s progress — they are visionless people sitting in the NDA,” he added.

“We are thinking about making Bihar the number one state; they are thinking only about how to capture Bihar,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the NDA government was attempting to influence the electoral process in Bihar through administrative pressure and misuse of central forces.

“We are seeing for the first time that 1,500 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in this election,” he said.

“Some officials, during a recent video conference, were allegedly given instructions to slow down polling in booths where Grand Alliance candidates are strong. I want to tell such officials, you have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution. Don’t let Bihar become an Upnivesh. Don’t indulge in dictatorship or vote theft. The people of Bihar and the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are alert this time,” Tejashwi cautioned.

He further said that the Grand Alliance would ensure videography at all polling stations to prevent any malpractice.

“We and the people of Bihar will not allow deceitful or dictatorial policies to prevail. I urge all government officials to work honestly and without bias, in accordance with the Constitution,” he added.

Tejashwi asserted that the people of Bihar were ready for change. “They now have an opportunity on November 6 and November 11 to bring in a government focused on jobs, education, and development — and they will not miss it this time,” he said.

Tejashwi also criticised the incumbent administration for alleged corruption and governance failures, citing the Srijan scam, the Muzaffarpur shelter-home case, and a CAG-flagged Rs 70,000 crore irregularity.

He accused the bureaucracy of drowning elected representatives’ voices and said that must end.

Outlining the manifesto’s development goals, Tejashwi promised a jobs-and-investment-focused agenda: industries, food-processing units, agro-based projects, IT parks, world-class universities, and super-speciality hospitals for Bihar.

“Whatever points mentioned in the manifesto, we will fulfil them — even at the cost of our lives,” he declared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor